United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $7.01. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 10,257 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

