United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.11

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.11 and traded as low as $7.01. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 10,257 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
