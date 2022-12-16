UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UNH stock opened at $527.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $493.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $530.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

