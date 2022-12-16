Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 202,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,220. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

