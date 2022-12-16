Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UHS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $132.53 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

