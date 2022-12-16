Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Acquires $439,697.80 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 70,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,697.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.51. 247,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,265. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.