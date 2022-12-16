urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Director Acquires $19,860.00 in Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $19,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,513.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get urban-gro alerts:

On Tuesday, December 13th, Lewis Wilks acquired 2,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $8,180.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Lewis Wilks bought 1,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $4,450.00.

urban-gro Stock Performance

NASDAQ UGRO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $3.49. 39,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,509. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Analysts expect that urban-gro, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of urban-gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.