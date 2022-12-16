USDD (USDD) Hits Market Cap of $708.91 Million

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One USDD token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00005853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $708.91 million and $19.34 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

