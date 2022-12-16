Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $262.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.29.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $256.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $335.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

