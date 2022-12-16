Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,719,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501,517 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $826,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. 138,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,777,568. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

