Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

