Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $177.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average of $178.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

