Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 495,953 shares.The stock last traded at $77.21 and had previously closed at $77.82.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.