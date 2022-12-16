Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

