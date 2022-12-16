Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.