Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 255,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,230,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

