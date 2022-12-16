Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s Largest Position

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.18. 60,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

