Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.07. 45,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

