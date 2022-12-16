Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.66. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.