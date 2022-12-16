VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
VECT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
