VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VECT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VectivBio by 15.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 420,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VectivBio by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VectivBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

