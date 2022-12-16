Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,483 shares of company stock worth $356,181. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.