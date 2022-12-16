VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00.

VRSN stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

