VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CFO George E. Kilguss III Sells 15,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,648,794.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $199.67 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

