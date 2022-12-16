Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 5.8%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 2,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,050,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

