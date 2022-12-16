Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $25.94. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 951 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.07.
Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Further Reading
