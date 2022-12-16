Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $25.94. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 951 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,566,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,131,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,452,570. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

