Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 69883 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.58.
Virgin Galactic Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
