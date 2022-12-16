VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.41 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $61.41 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.76 or 0.05343346 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00489327 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.07 or 0.28992850 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670144 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.