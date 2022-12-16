Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 5,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 272,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

