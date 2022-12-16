Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 681,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Vista Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Vista Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.77. 5,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
