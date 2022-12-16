Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.55

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 2325903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

