Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.84 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $77.14 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00017012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00013996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00039833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005989 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020346 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00228429 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.18207891 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,760,702.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

