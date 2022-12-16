Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Increased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.53 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

