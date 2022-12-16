Walker Asset Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in NVIDIA by 23.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,101,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $133,724,000 after purchasing an additional 206,283 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 276.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 71,692 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 49.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

NVIDIA stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

