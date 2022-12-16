WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 5% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.67. 2,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $882.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

