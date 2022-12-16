Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

