Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $990,283.90 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and $990,283.90 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00053311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022429 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

