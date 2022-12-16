Warner L. Baxter Sells 50,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.84. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

