Warner L. Baxter Sells 50,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.84. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

