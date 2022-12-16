WAX Price Down 8.3% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $121.87 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,588,347 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,302,628,637.597515 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05488777 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $2,278,813.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

