WAXE Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, WAXE has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $19,041.83 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $52.91 or 0.00310649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $881.66 or 0.05173784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.17 or 0.29106578 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

