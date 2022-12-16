Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.67. 70,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,536. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.83.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

