Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $281.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $281.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $245.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.63. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

