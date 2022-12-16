Wells Fargo & Company Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

