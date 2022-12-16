West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.44. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 77,185 shares changing hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$31.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.