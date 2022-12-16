Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.16.
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
