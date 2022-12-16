Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $8.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.