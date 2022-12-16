Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.23.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.83. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, with a total value of C$84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,600.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

