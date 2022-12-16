Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.20. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

