Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 5,371 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

