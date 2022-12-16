WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.56

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and traded as high as $42.88. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.34, with a volume of 365,421 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 58.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,037,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 297,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 265,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,696,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,904,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 654,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 168,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 151,758 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

