Wiser Wealth Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,872. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

