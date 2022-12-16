Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.
