Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given New €129.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €126.00 ($132.63) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($118.95) to €108.00 ($113.68) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €85.00 ($89.47) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($121.05) to €116.00 ($122.11) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 8,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $119.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.