WOO Network Price Tops $0.13 (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $162.07 million and $14.77 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,837,711 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

